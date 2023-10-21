93 sitting MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases, says ADR report

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report in which it revealed that 93 out of 230 sitting MLAs in the state have criminal cases registered against them. ADR is a non-profit organisation which discloses criminal, financial, and educational background of the candidates contesting elections.

According to the ADR report, of these 93 MLAs having criminal cases, 39 belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 52 belong to the Congress Party, one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the remaining one is independent.

Apart from this, among the 93 MLAs, 47 have serious criminal cases, one MLA has a case of murder (IPC section 302) registered against him, six MLAs have cases of attempt to murder (IPC 307) and two MLAs have cases of crime against women (IPC 354), the report added.Meanwhile, another interesting data surfaced in the report stating that 186 out of 230 sitting MLAs in the state are ‘crorepati’.

Advertisement

Of these, 76 out of 97 MLAs of Congress are crorepati in the state. Sanjay Shukla is the richest MLA from the Congress party and total wealth is over Rs 139 crore. Shukla is an MLA from Indore 1 assembly constituency and this time he will be contesting against the senior BJP leader Kailsh Vijayvargiya.

On the other hand, 107 out of 129 MLAs of the BJP are crorepati in the state. The richest MLA from the BJP is Sanjay Pathak and his total wealth is over Rs 226 crore. Pathak is MLA from Vijayraghavgarh assembly constituency in Katni District.Besides, three independent MLAs are also crorepati in the state.

The report further stated about the educational qualification of the sitting MLAs in the state. 62 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5th and 12th, while 158 MLAs have declared to be graduate and above.

Apart from this, four MLAs have declared themselves as diploma holders. Five MLAs have declared them as literate and one MLA has declared as illiterate, the report added. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)