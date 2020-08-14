A total of 926 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, government said on Friday.

Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action. President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 80 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 631 police personnel, Ministry of Home Affairs told in a press note.

Among the majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 55 are from CRPF, 81 are from J&K police, 23 are from Uttar Pradesh and 16 are from Delhi Police, 14 are from Maharashtra and 12 are from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Independence Day event is going to be a low-key event. Arrangements are made at the Red Fort keeping the social distancing in mind.