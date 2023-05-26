Congress’ nine questions on Modi regime’s nine years in office

As the Narendra Modi Government completes nine years in office, the Congress on Friday accused it of failure on all fronts and said it wanted to raise nine questions for the Prime Minister on this occasion.

“We want the Prime Minister to break his silence on these (nine) questions,” Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference as he released a document titled ‘9 saal 9 sawaal‘ (9 years 9 questions).

The nine questions pertain to various issues like the economy, agriculture, corruption, foreign affairs, democracy and federalism and Covid management.

On the economy, the Congress wondered why inflation and unemployment were skyrocketing in India. ”Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends, even as economic disparities are increasing,” it asked

On agriculture, the party asked why the agreements reached with farmers while repealing the three farm laws have not been honoured. ”Why has the MSP not been legally guaranteed? Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last 9 years,” it asked.

On corruption and cronyism, the grand old party accused the government of putting people’s hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit the Adani group. ”Why are you (PM) letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” it asked.

On China and national security, the party wondered why even after the PM gave a ”clean chit” to China in 2020, the Chinese ”continue to occupy Indian territory”. It charged the PM with deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fueling an atmosphere of fear in society.

It also accused the government of methodically destroying the foundations of social justice and maintaining silence on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities.

The party also accused the government of weakening Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years. ”Why are you (PM) practicing the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?” it asked.

The party also asked why schemes for the welfare of the poor, needy and tribals were being weakened by cutting their budgets and making restrictive rules. COVID-19, it alleged, was mismanaged. ”Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40 lakh people due to Covid-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families?”, the party said and asked why the PM suddenly impose a lockdown which forced lakhs of workers to return home.