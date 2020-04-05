Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has switched off the lights at his official residences and took to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn off electric lights and use candles, diyas and flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to commemorate the countrys fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Vijayan’s residence his staff members flashed torches.

This act was done to perfection by Vijayan’s cabinet ministers also.

Various Christian priests also took part in it and was seen holding lamps.

State BJP president K.Surendran was present at the State Party headquarters in the state capital and was standing in the veranda with a lamp.

However at Vizhinjam in the capital city, a popular fishing hamlet, power had gone off in the area for the past three hours and hence the residents did not need to switch off the lights.

Across the state also by and large, people cooperated with the call, but at several flats there were lights in homes.

TV channels in the state also took part by lighting lamps after switching of the lights.