9 held in Gauhati University mark-sheet fraud

In the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, the Assam Police have apprehended nine individuals including the main suspect for their alleged involvement in a mark sheet fraud at Gauhati University.

The fraud was discovered when Azizul Haque, an undergraduate at Ganesh Lal Choudhury College in Barpeta, was found with a counterfeit mark sheet.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrests occurred in Guwahati, Barpeta, Kalgachia, and Dhubri.

Those detained include Krishan Krishnamurti, a Gauhati University employee; Shivtosh Mahato, an employee of Dhubri Law College; and Aminul Islam, a librarian at a college in Dhubri.

A week prior, the Post-Graduate Students’ Union of Gauhati University accused the university administration of altering final mark sheets for financial gain during the re-evaluation process.

The union asserted that staff members were increasing students’ marks in exchange for money, with allegations that the price was Rs 16,000 per subject.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The individuals managing the computerized mark sheet system are accepting bribes to inflate marks. Even a system operator can modify grades within Gauhati University’s digital system,” he stated.