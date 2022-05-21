All 10 bodies retrieved from debris of J&K tunnel, rescue Op. ends

The three-day-long rescue operation was called off on Saturday after search teams retrieved all ten bodies of labourers who were buried under debris of a road tunnel that collapsed on Thursday night in the Ramban district of Jammu.

The police said the bodies recovered from the debris have been shifted to District Hospital Ramban and their identification is underway. They had registered an FIR against the construction company.

Rescue operations were launched soon after the under-construction tunnel collapsed, but bad weather hampered the operation.

The body of a labourer from West Bengal was recovered on Friday afternoon from the debris of the tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while three seriously injured persons were rescued.

Teams of Army, NDRF, SDRF, police and local QRTs were engaged in the rescue operations.

Five of the dead labourers were from West Bengal, while one was from Assam and two each from Nepal and J&K.

A portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khooni Nullah suddenly collapsed taking the labourers unawares. The adit tunnel of T3 caved in late-night on Thursday trapping around a dozen labourers of Sarla Construction Company who were working at the site.

The missing labourers from West Bengal were: Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38). Shiva Chowhn (26) Assam, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) Nepal, Kushi Ram (25) Nepal, Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) both from J&K. Two labourers hospitalized are; Vishnu Gola (33) Jharkhand and Ameen (26) J&K.