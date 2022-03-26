87% crorepati ministers in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 87 per cent ministers are crorepatis; as many as 49 per cent have criminal cases against themselves and another 44 per cent have serious criminal cases against them — that is the Uttar Pradesh cabinet for you.

And just five out of 45 ministers (11 per cent) are women, according to an analysis by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms released on Saturday.

The two organisations analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 out of 53 ministers, including the Chief Minister, from the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly 2022.

Giving out details, the analysis said 22 ministers (49 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves while it was 20 ministers (44 per cent) that had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87 per cent) are crorepatis with average assets analysed to be Rs 9 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi constituency with assets worth Rs 58.07 crore while the one with lowest declared total assets is Dharamveer Singh, an MLC Member from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with assets worth Rs 42.91 lakh.

A total of 27 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Rakesh Sachan of Bhognipur constituency with Rs 8.17 crore of liabilities.

Nine (20 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between class 8 and 12 while 36 (80 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Affidavits of Sanjay Nishad, Jitin Prasada, JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari were not analysed for various reasons.