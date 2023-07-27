80 tourists trapped by rising stream in Telangana rescued

A total of 80 tourists, who trapped by the rising water in the Muthyaladhara waterfall in the Mulugu district of Telangana, were rescued by a joint team comprising the NDRF, the SDRF and district police personnel at around 3:30 am on Thursday. They had gone to watch the stream yesterday afternoon.

Located near Veerabadaravaram village in Venkatapuram mandal, Muthyaladhara is the highest waterfall in the state and during the monsoon presents a splendid view due to the increased water flow. Mulugu, particularly Venkatapuram mandal received a record breaking 64.9 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The tourists, all young men aged between 18 and 25 had taken an internal road since all tourist spots were closed in view of heavy rain, said district collector Ila Tripathi.

Trekkers have to walk around ten km through the forest to reach the waterfall. However, due to heavy rain the water level in the stream which they had waded through to reach the water fall started rising, cutting them off. As darkness fell they became panicky and dialled 100. According to district authorities the distress call came at 8:30 pm.

Superintendent of Police, Mulugu Gaush Alam spoke to those stranded and instructed them not to cross the stream and move to higher ground and save their mobile batteries.

The tourists who hailed from nearby districts were finally rescued at 3:30 am. “Rescue work has been completed. Total 80 stranded tourists were rescued. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water, biscuits, lemon rice and medical services. One boy got a minor scorpion bite and he has been treated,” said SP Mulugu.

Some of the tourists later complained of leg pains after the traumatic day. Most of them also left for their homes by morning. Mulugu has been experiencing heavy rains along with most districts of Telangana and water was flowing over a bridge on national highway 163 in Mulugu.