80 ‘Paryavaran Sanrakshaks’ to become Delhi’s climate ambassadors: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has signed an MoU to train 80 ‘Paryavaran Sanrakshaks’ as eco-leaders, marking a fresh push in the capital’s fight against climate change.

The agreement between the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a Delhi-based climate think tank, resulted in the launch of a sensitisation programme to educate the youth and students about the impact of climate change on biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Advertisement

“If our youth understand the value of clean air, green spaces, and balanced ecosystems, they will lead the change this planet desperately needs,” said Sirsa.

Advertisement

The main agenda of the project is to expand outreach efforts focused on sustainable lifestyles and understanding the impact of climate change. The department will provide 40 lakh as aid to TERI for its implementation across 2000 educational institutions.

According to the press statement, 80 ‘Paryavaran Sanrakshaks’, including both students and educators, will be identified as eco-leaders to scale up and sustain the awareness drive.

The Minister added, “Delhi Government is working tirelessly to tackle pollution from every possible angle. We are not limiting ourselves to enforcement or technology—we are investing in awareness, education, and people’s participation.”

The programme will combine creative communication tools like storytelling, games, and real-life eco-actions to make environmental consciousness an innate part of students’ thinking and lifestyle.

The outreach campaigns, scheduled from June to November 2025, will be conducted through eco-clubs in Delhi’s schools and colleges to empower students as climate ambassadors.

“This is not just an awareness drive—it is a transformational behaviour change initiative,” according to the official document. “This initiative underscores the Delhi Government’s commitment to inclusive environmental governance,” it added.