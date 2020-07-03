Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a circle officer, were shot dead and at least seven others got seriously injured including a civilian when they went to arrest local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang, They were sprayed with bullets in Vikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased include a deputy superintendent, circle officer Bilhaur, Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables, while the injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital and the condition of two of them is said to be critical.

Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal with over 60 cases against him, including murder charges, but he always manages to escape law. In October 2001, he had shot dead senior BJP leader and former UP minister in the Rajnath Singh government, Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station.

According to reports, the police team comprising about 50 police personnel had gone to the village around 3.30 a.m. after receiving a tip-off about the presence of Vikas Dubey there, after an attempt to murder case was filed against him.

Dubey and his men had stationed a JCB to block their way and as soon as the police team reached there, they started firing from the terrace of a house. The miscreants, numbering about a dozen, also pelted stones at the police men.

The deceased police personnel have received multiple bullets in the incident.

The gangster and his men later looted the arms of the policemen and made an easy escape.

All senior police officials including ADG Kanpur, IG and others have reached the spot.

“Eight police personnel died, four were injured. They are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called,” Kanpur ADG JN Singh was quoted by News 18 as saying.

He furthers aid that a combing operation is underway.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said that the borders of the district had been sealed and forces from several adjoining police stations had been called in for combing operations to arrest the accused.

ADG law and order Prashant Kumar also reached the site of the incident.

The bodies of the policemen killed in the incident have been sent for postmortem.

Further investigations are on.

This, incidentally, is one of the biggest attacks on a police team in the state in recent years and has sent shock waves in the state.

Even as speculations began about the information of the police movement being leaked to the criminal by some ‘insider’, the IG range said, “This is a matter of investigation. Our focus is now on arresting the accused without delay.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased police personnel.

Chief Minister has directed the Special Task Force (STF) to take over investigations and ensure immediate arrest of the criminals. A forensic team has already reached the spot.

(With agency inputs)