8 security personnel suspended over Parliament security breach incident: Sources

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel over the security breach incident that took place in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

“These are security personnel belonging to different security agencies who have been suspended by authorities concerned,” the sources said.

The suspended security personnel are identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pardeep, Vimitt and Narender.

Advertisement

The action was taken after a major security breach occurred on Wednesday when two intruders namely, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and opened smoke cans. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Two more persons namely Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were also held outside Parliament where they opened similar smoke canisters.

All the four people have been charged under anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The major security breach in the Lok Sabha occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack when the two arrested intruders jumped the chamber of the Lower House from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

The intruders then jumped from one seat to other and took out canisters when MPs tried to catch them. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the legislators. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

After the security of Parliament was breached, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over a review of security and a decision was taken that no passes will be issued for the visitors’ gallery till further orders.

On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA on Wednesday ordered an enquiry of Parliament security breach incident, and an enquiry committee was set-up under Central Reserve Police Force Director General Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

As per MHA, the enquiry committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. “The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA had said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had also met with leaders of political parties over the security breach incident, and agreed with the Opposition leaders raising concerns related to security, assuring that security would be reviewed.