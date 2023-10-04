77.61℅ votes cast in LAHDC-Kargil polls

More than 77 per cent of votes were cast for the 26 members of Kargil’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) that went to polls on Wednesday.

Much enthusiasm was witnessed among the electorate as this is the first election of the LAHDC-Kargil after Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh, in 2019.

As many as 87 candidates were in the contest.

An official spokesman said that in the final round, 77.61% of votes were cast.

Election results will be declared on 8 October.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress jointly contested a couple of seats against the BJP. NC had secured majority in the last election, while BJP won two seats.

The LAHDC has 30 seats, but the election is held for 26 and the rest 4 are nominated.

Despite a chill, long queues of men and women were witnessed at the polling booths.

The Gund-Mangalpur constituency polled the highest number of 84.33 percent votes.

The Election Authority, deputy commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse accompanied by SSP kargil, ADC Kargil and concerned officers reviewed the arrangements for the collection of EVMs at the strong room located at Polytechnic College Kargil.