76th Independence Day: AAI commits to growth of airports infrastructure in India

Expressing its commitment to the growth of airport infrastructure in the country, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), on 76th Independence Day highlighted the future expansion plans of airport infrastructure and enhancement of air connectivity in the country.

Sanjeev Kumar, AAI chairman, after hoisting the national flag at the Delhi Air traffic services complex at IGI Airport said, ” We have to invest a lot in the construction of new airports, expanding new airports and also improving and adding many facilities on the air side, increasing the ATC strength and equipment.”

He further said, “As a citizen, I am very proud of our achievement in 75 years. As a chairman of AAI, I feel very privileged and proud that we are contributing to the growth of this country”.

As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, AAI is also celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ at all its airports by hoisting the national flag where numerous airports were seen decked up with special Tricolour Decorative lighting for the delight of their guests.

Besides, Rangoli and balloon decorations were also seen at airports to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said India’s “techade” is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables.

These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level.

“India’s techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level,” he said at Red Fort.

He said the country’s flagship Digital India movement with the production of semiconductors, 5G networks, and optical fibre networks show strength, especially in three sectors – education, health facility, and change in common man’s lives.