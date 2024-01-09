70 agricultural officers from Madhya Pradesh get training at Patanjali institute

In addition to Yoga and Ayurveda, Patanjali Institute is now conducting agricultural research and training programmes in this field.

As part of this, approximately 70 newly appointed agricultural officers of the Madhya Pradesh government received specialized training at the institute.

Narrating their experience, the trainee officers stated that the training provided by Patanjali is based on scientific and modern methodologies. This includes gaining specialized knowledge in soil testing through Earth Doctor’ machine. They have emphasized prioritizing the ‘Earth Doctor’ for soil testing in their respective areas, they said.

K P Ahirwal, Director, Patanjali Institute along with Madhuri Wankhede, Rashmi, and other officials from the institute, coordinated and conducted all the training in an organized and authentic manner.

While extending wishes to all participants, Acharya Balkrishna inspired everyone to work with utmost dedication to serving farmers in their respective areas, considering it a priority.

Everyone pledged collectively that no effort will be spared for the welfare and upliftment of farmers and agriculture, a press release said.