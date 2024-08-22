7 killed, 20 injured as school bus plunges into gorge in Ladakh

Seven persons were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday when a school bus plunged into a gorge near Durbuk in the Leh district of Ladakh.

Among the injured were three children and 17 women, said a defence spokesman.

Indian Army personnel swiftly started a rescue operation evacuating the victims from the deep gorge.

Advertisement

The driver of the bus carrying 27 passengers lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gorge approximately 5 kilometers from Durbuk. The accident was promptly noticed by the Indian Army troops in the vicinity, who immediately rushed to the scene and initiated the evacuation of the victims.

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and care, the soldiers quickly transported all 27 casualties to nearby medical facilities. The injured were initially shifted to the Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste, where they received urgent medical attention, said the spokesman.

Recognising the severity of the injuries, the Indian Army employed its aviation assets, conducting 14 sorties using Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Cheetal Helicopters to airlift the casualties to the Military Hospital in Leh.

Following an initial examination and treatment, 20 of the injured were transferred to Sonam Norbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh for specialised care.

One casualty, suffering from a spinal injury, was retained at the Military Hospital in Leh for an MRI and further treatment.

The prompt action reinforces the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to supporting civilian authorities and providing immediate, life-saving assistance in times of crisis. The humane actions of the Army personnel undoubtedly saved lives and provided much-needed relief to those affected by this tragic accident, the spokesman added.