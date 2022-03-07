61 MBBS students reach home in Jammu from Ukraine, 29 in transit

Sixty one MBBS students have reached home in the Jammu division from the war torn Ukraine and parents are waiting for safe return of 29 others.

A government spokesman confirmed that 61 students have so far reached their home in their native towns in the Jammu division. Another 29 students are in transit.

Deputy commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg said that 37 residents and students from Jammu district have returned safely and 21 others are in Transit while 2 are still in Ukraine.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer visited residence of families of two MBBS students, who are still in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict situation.

The students, Jasleen Kour and Osheen Sharma along with other students are in transit towards borders of adjoining countries and are expected to reach home soon.

During his visit to residence of the twin students at Channi Himmat and Paloura, the Divisional Commissioner interacted with their families and enquired about their well being. He assured them that their children are being brought back under Operation Ganga by the Government of India.

The Divisional Commissioner explained that the Union Government is making every effort for safe evacuation of all Indian students from the war torn country.

“Thousands of Indian students and Indian nationals have already reached home safely, the rest will also be united with their loved ones soon,” he assured.

Langer said that whereabouts of the students are being closely tracked by the highest echelons of Union Government and all efforts are being made for their safe evacuation.

The family members informed the Divisional Commissioner that they are in regular touch with their daughters and are desperately waiting for their return.

“She is travelling in a convoy of five buses and families of all the students are in touch with their children, as we have created a WhatsApp group of all the families whose wards are traveling in these buses towards Romania border”, one of the family said.

The Div Com expressed solidarity with the families and prayed for their safe onward journey. He also lauded these young medicos for their bravery and high morale in striving through the extremely difficult situation.

The J&K Govt has established a help desk at the New Delhi Airport to provide assistance to the evacuees from Ukraine.

The staff of Resident Commissioner Office in New Delhi are assisting the returnees by all possible means on their arrival. Boarding and lodging arrangements have also been made for those staying over in New Delhi.

Moreover, Air Tickets are being provided to the evacuees as per their requirements for their onward journey to Jammu and Srinagar by the J&K Government.

Divisional Administration Jammu has been in constant contact with the families of these students and residents for any assistance and support. All Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division have established helpline numbers for the Ukraine returnees and the field officers are visiting them frequently.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that the Government of India and the UT Government are taking all possible steps for the safe return of all the students and residents.