Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12-14 receive their first dose of Covid vaccine

India achieved another milestone in its vaccination drive as over 50 lakh youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

“Another feather in the cap of the world’s largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. Extremely proud of our young warriors!” the Union Health Minister said in a tweet.

India recorded 1,778 new Covid-19 cases while 62 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With the addition of new deaths due to the Covid-19, the total number of fatalities due to the coronavirus now stands at 5,16,605 in the country.

As per the Ministry’s data, the country witnessed a total of 2,542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to 98.75 percent. The total number of recoveries reached 4,24,73,057.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in the country have reduced to 23,087, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate on Wednesday was 0.26 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.36 percent.

As per the Ministry’s data, a total of 6,77,218 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests to 78.42 crores.

A total of 181.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Ministry said.