5-year-old boy bitten by neighbour’s dog

A five-year-old boy was allegedly bitten and attacked by his neighbour’s pet dog in Delhi’s Shahdara area, an official said on Monday.

The victim child has been identified as Muhib Khan, a resident of Sarojani Park, Shastri Nagar area.

The official said that the boy is admitted in the hospital after the surgery and his condition is said to be stable.

Sharing details, a senior police official said that the incident took place on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

“The child was playing in his house when the Labrador dog of his neighbour entered the victim’s house and attacked him. Boy was bitten on the left hand,” said the official.

“A PCR call was received after the incident from the child’s father and the boy was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital for the treatment,” said the official.

The victim’s father alleged that when he confronted his neighbour over the issue, he was threatened.

“A case under sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed and the accused identified as Yashpal Singh, (48), the neighbour and also owner of the alleged pet Labrador dog, has been arrested,” said the official.