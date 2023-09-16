5 of a family buried alive in a old railway quarter collapse in Lucknow

Five members of a family including three children were buried alive when a roof of an old railway quarter collapsed in the state capital on early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred in Fateh Ali Railway Colony of Northern Railway Lucknow Division.

NDRF were rushed to the spot where 5 people were found under the debris. Later all of them were declared dead at Lok Bandhu hospital.

The deceased were identified as Satish Chandra (40), Sarojini Devi (35), Harshit (13), Harshita (10) and Ansh (5).

DCP ( East) Hridesh Kumar said that the roof of the house in the old railway colony collapsed in which 5 members of a family were killed.

According to a local resident of the Fateh Ali Colony , around 200 families continue to live houses, where most of were in dilapidated condition. But the railway administration did not force the people to vacate their houses.

The deceased Satish Chandra’s father Ramchandra was earlier in Railways after whose death his mother also passed away and Satish Chandra hoped to get a job on compassionate grounds. Satish lived here with his family while Satish’s brother Amit is also in Railways.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has expressed grief over the accident and gave instructions for immediate relief work.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Pathak immediately talked to the local officials and gave instructions to speed up the relief and rescue work.

The Deputy CM has assured that all possible help will be provided by the government to the remaining relatives of the victim’s family.