5 MLAs resign from Rajasthan assembly after being elected as MPs

Five MLAs of the Rajasthan Assembly, who were elected as MPs in the just-concluded general election, submitted their resignations to Speaker Vasu Dev Devnani on Tuesday.

Devnani accepted the resignations of the five MLAs, including three of the Congress — Dausa MLA Murari Lal Meena, Deoli Uniara MLA Harishchandra Meena, Jhunjhunu MLA Brijendra Singh Ola one each of RLTP Hanuman Beniwal of Kheenvsar, and Bhartiya Adivasi Party(BAP) Rajkumar Roat of Chaurasia assembly seats.

A bypoll in five legislative assembly seats, which fell vacant now, would be held in the next six months in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also released a gazette notification of these MLAs’ resignations.

One Rajya Sabha seat would also fall vacant in Rajasthan.

K C Venugopal, Congress Organisational General Secretary and RS MP from Rajasthan, has been elected as MP from Kerala. If he resigns, bypolls will be held for this seat within the next six months.