5 members of a family in Kerala commit suicide due to financial difficulties

Five members of a family in Kerala committed suicide, due to financial difficulties.

Attingal locality, which is on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, is where Manikuttan, his wife, their two children, and his aunt were discovered dead in their house.

The other four were thought to have ingested poison, while Manikuttan was discovered hanging in his chamber.

According to friends and relatives, Manikuttan was under stress as a result of debt.

He had lately bought a house as well as a small motel close to his home.

After examining the hotel two days earlier, the food safety officials fined Manikuttan Rs 50,000 and temporarily closed it down.

According to a neighbor, Manikuttan had completed all the necessary preparations for his hotel to operate on Saturday.

The neighbor stated that a hotel employee who visited Manikuttan’s home on Saturday learned about the mass suicide and informed the authorities.

The police have started their probe.

(with inputs from IANS)