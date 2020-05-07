At least five people including a child have reportedly died after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. The gas has, however, been neutralised.

Nearly 200 people have been admitted to hospital. People effected by the gas leak complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

Ambulances, fire engines and policemen were rushed to the chemical plant, officials said.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted, “There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions,” the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) tweeted, “Primary report is PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues.”

Meanwhile, it has been identified that the chemical that leaked was styrene gas and RR Venkatapuram village, where the plant is located has been evacuated.

The officials have advised the residents near the area to take precautions and wear wet cloth as mask to cover nose and mouth.

Officials tried to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems were pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Jagan Reddy will leave for Vizag and visit the King George Hospital where the affected are being treated. The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help, his office informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the gas leak in Visakhapatnam, adding that the situation is being monitored closely. “I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” the PM further said.

PM Modi has also called for a meeting of the disaster management agency, NDMA at 11 am over the gas leak.

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the NDRF teams have been instructed to provide necessary relief measures. He also offered his condolences to the families of the five deceased.