4th Edition of Int’l Conference and Trade Fair on wind energy from 27 April

The 4th edition of the International Conference and Trade Fair on wind energy will be organised from 27 to 29 April in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Windergy India 2022 conference will enhance the wind energy eco-system by deliberating and facilitating quicker migration to clean energy in sync with national resolve.

The three-day mega wind energy event will focus on fulfilling the national commitment of quick migration to clean energy of which wind energy is one of the pivotal pillars.

Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) chairman Tulsi Tanti said, “As per our nation’s commitment at COP26 and in line with our ambitious Renewable Energy targets, there is a great window of opportunity for India to build renewable energy assets and attract global investment in RE manufacturing to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. At IWTMA, we believe that RE is critical for reducing our oil imports, creating a sustainable economy and lowering the cost of power while providing an excellent launch pad for green ammonia, green methane, and green hydrogen to make India a carbon-free nation.

The Tamil Nadu and Gujarat states which have been the torchbearers for the Wind Energy Industry, will play a lead role in offshore wind energy clean hydrogen, and desalination resulting in investment, capacity addition and employment to catalyse India’s energy transition. IWTMA has been championing the cause of Wind Energy for over 2 decades. Windergy is our collaborative platform to transform India’s RE vision into reality and has enjoyed great support from the industry, the government and all its stakeholders”.

The Indian wind power industry also has an impressive annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 MW of wind turbines, which can be ramped up to 15,000 MW in near future, with the right policy and financial support. The Indian wind energy sector has also achieved 80% indigenisation, which is in line with the “Make in India” initiative and has a special beneficial impact on the rural economy as apart from its contribution to the GDP growth, wind energy is also primed to create an additional 2 million jobs, especially in rural areas. India 2022, the only comprehensive trade event for the wind energy sector, is being organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Trade fairs Pvt Ltd.

The largest wind energy event is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA),Indian Wind Energy Association(InWEA) Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI), National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), World Wind Energy Association (WWEA), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), REAR – Renewable Energy Association, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Partner country- Embassy of Denmark.

The people who can benefit from the event include Academicians, Associations and Industry Leaders, International Organisations, Banks and Financial Institutions, Clean-Tech Specialists, Consultants, Corporates, DISCOMS, Environmental Groups, Governments, Green Power Providers, Independent Power Producers, Investors, Landscape architects, Energy Consultants, Lawyers, Surveyors & appraisers, Media, and trade press, Municipalities, Non-Governmental Organisations, Non-profit Organisations, Think Tanks, PSUs, Power Consultants, R&D Institutions, Technology Developers, Trading Company/Distributing Agent, Utility Providers, Venture Capitalists, among others. Wind energy growth to create an additional 2 million jobs, especially in rural areas.