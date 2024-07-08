46 school students injured in bus accident in Haryana

In a tragic accident, 46 school students were injured when a bus overturned near Pinjore town in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Monday.

The injured students were rushed to the government hospital in Pinjore, where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Visuals from the hospital show a flurry of activity as medical personnel attend to the injured students. Concerned parents of the students also rushed to hospitals to check on their children.

Advertisement

Panchkula Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mukta Kumar provided an update on the situation, stating, “Fortysix injured have been admitted to the Pinjore Polyclinic since morning, 22 out of which have been referred here. Out of all the patients, only 3 are adults, the rest are children. The situation is under control. For now, all patients are stable. The whole team of doctors is available in the hospital.”

Some injured were referred to the PGI Chandigarh.

The bus was operated by Haryana Roadways and it reportedly overturned after the driver lost control wheel.

The Haryana government has suspended the driver and conductor of the bus.

Authorities are trying to nab the bus driver, who went absconding after the accident.

The conductor, who also sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Pinjore.