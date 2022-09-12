41 students of Haryana’s Super-100 programme clear JEE Advanced-2022 exam

As many as 41 students of Haryana government schools, who were given free coaching under ‘Super 100 programme’ have achieved success in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced-2022 examination the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that these students would now build their future in prestigious institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Extending best wishes to them, Khattar said the ‘Super 100 programme’ has proved that if the bright students of government schools are given the right guidance, they can achieve great heights.

A total of 101 students who took coaching under ‘Super-100 programme’ of the state government had appeared in JEE Advanced- 2022 examination out of which Abhishek, Muskan, Nikhil Sharma, Kunal, Nakul, Tushar, Keshav, Payal, Vikas Jha, Ankit, Akshay, Parvez Alam, Ankit Kalia, Hemant Kumar, Vandana, Ankit, Satish Kumar Rai, Gaurav Kumar, Naveen, Gaurav Saini, Surbhi Saini, Dipanshu, Amit, Karan Pal, Badal Mandal, Rohan Gotwal, Vipin Kumar, Kamal Kumari, Rohit, Yashwinder, Vishal, Dishant Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Muskan, Prichand, Priya, Rajneesh, Mohit, Sahil, Rajneesh and Neer Kumar made their mark by securing high rank in the examination.

Under the ‘Super-100 programme,’ started by the Haryana government in 2018 for meritorious students of the state-run government schools to help them get admission in premier higher educational institutions of the country, free coaching is provided to the selected students from the remote areas of the state.

“The Super-100 programme of the Education Department is a unique effort to make the careers of meritorious students. Under this, coaching for IIT and NEET examinations is given under this programme,” an official spokesperson said.