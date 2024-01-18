4-year-old girl critical after being raped by neighbour in Chhattisgarh

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her neighbourhood in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The child is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the civil hospital in Lailunga, they said.

According to police, Sachin Ekka (18), a resident of Bosaridand village in Chawarpur Gram Panchayat, allegedly lured the girl to a river bank under the pretext of taking her for a walk, where he raped her.

The child was found in an unconscious state by her family who rushed her to the hospital.

The police promptly arrested Ekka under IPC sections 363, 376, as well as the POCSO Act.

The accused was presented in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.