4 injured after hit by speeding car in Delhi; FIR registered

Four people were injured after they were hit by a speeding car in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the car was driven by Vinay (23), a resident of Najafgarh. He was in an inebriated condition and was later booked under relevant sections of IPC for negligent driving.

“The injured have been identified as Harish (56), Seema (46), Rekha (46) and another woman in her late 40s. They were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, and one of them is said to be in a critical condition,” a senior police official said.

The incident was reported at the Archana red light crossing at Greater Kailash when the speeding vehicle hit the victims who were crossing the road, he said.

The official said Vinay was coming from Moolchand side and heading towards Chirag Delhi when the incident took place.