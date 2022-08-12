4 Haryana cops to receive Centre’s medal for excellence

Four police officers and personnel of the Haryana Police have been chosen for the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2022.

Sharing the information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said inspector Basant Kumar, sub inspector Suman Devi, sub inspector Yogesh Kumar and head constable Gopal Chand are among the 151 awardees selected from across the country this year.

While congratulating all the police officers and personnel, the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal, said it is a matter of pride for the entire Haryana Police that four of its officials had been selected for this prestigious honour. He also wished them more success and recognition in the future.

The police officers decorated with prestigious awards will receive the honour in recognition of their outstanding contribution in the field of investigation through scientific probes that led to the cracking of cases, he added.

Established in 2018, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has instituted this award with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.