4 dead, 16 burnt in gas cylinder blasts in Jodhpur

Four persons including three adolescents were on Saturday burnt alive and sixteen others were injured in a series of LPG cylinder blasts in the Kirti Nagar area in Jodhpur city.

A mini truck, two bikes and cycles parked outside were also razed in a fire that engulfed the house of one Kojaram Lohar who engaged in illegal refilling of LPG cylinders, the DCP-East of Jodhpur Commissioner Dr Amrita Duhan told SNS when contacted.

The deceased were identified as Nikku, Vikki, Komal (all below 15 years of age) and Suresh, (45).

The injured were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where the condition of five patients was said to be serious, DCP said.

The blast occurred at 13.30 hrs shattered some window panels and damaged a wall of the house. Two families of 11 and 9 members were living in separate portions of the house. Civil Defense, NDRF and SDRF teams were called for the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, in their tweets, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Union Minister of Jalshakti G S Shekhawat have condoled the untimely death of four persons. CM directed the district administration to ensure the best medical treatment to the injured.

जोधपुर में मगरा पूंजला एरिया के कीर्ति नगर में गैस सिलेंडर फटने से 4 लोगों की मृत्यु एवं कई लोगों के घायल होने की जानकारी बेहद दुखद है। स्थानीय प्रशासन से पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली है एवं घायलों के समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 8, 2022