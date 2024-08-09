3 tribals bludgeoned to death in Madhya Pradesh

Three tribal men were bludgeoned to death by a group of people over an old enmity in a village in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, which is the ‘World Tribal Day’.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Kadhna village under the jurisdiction of Simaria police station.

The three deceased adivasis were identified as former village Sarpanch Arjun Singh, his son Dhoop Singh and another villager Govind Singh.

Initial police investigations revealed that the trio had a clash with some villagers late on Thursday night. The matter was pacified then, but the other group attacked the three men again on Friday.

The attackers were armed with wooden sticks and rods and they bludgeoned the three men to death. The killings led to tension in the entire village and a heavy police force was rushed to the spot.

Police remained on vigil throughout the day to avert any further clashes. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

According to ASP Arti Singh, two of the main accused were identified as Tilak Singh and Gyan Singh. The officer said that Tilak Singh has been arrested while a search is on for the absconding Gyan Singh.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigations are on in the matter.

Each year, 9 August is observed as the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’.