Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / 3 kids among 7 killed as cruiser rams into tree in K’taka

3 kids among 7 killed as cruiser rams into tree in K’taka

The tragedy occurred as several members of a family returned home from a function in Manasura village to Benakanahalli village.

SNS | New Delhi | May 21, 2022 10:41 am

Karnataka, KIMS hospital

Photo: IANS

In the early hours of Saturday in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, seven persons, including three children, were killed when the cruiser in which they were travelling drove into a tree.

According to police, nine additional people were injured in the event, three of whom are in severe condition at Hubballi’s KIMS hospital.

The tragedy occurred as several members of a family returned home from a function in Manasura village to Benakanahalli village.

Ananya (14), Harish (13), Maheshwara (11), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhusri (20), and Shambhulingaiah were among the victims (35).

The vehicle that hit the tree between 1.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. had twenty-one passengers. after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Bada village, under the Dharwad Rural Police Station’s jurisdiction.

Krishnakanth, the District Superintendent of Police, raced to the scene.

According to him, police will check the vehicle’s condition and determine the actual reason of the accident.

Further investigation is on.
(with inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Karnataka likely to witness widespread rains in coming 2-3 days
BJP government in Karnataka disrespecting martyrs: AAP Punjab
Karnataka will ensure SC's order on loudspeaker in cordial manner, says Bommai