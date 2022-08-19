3 held for kidnapping student after laying honey-trap on social media

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the kidnapping case of a private university student with the arrest of three accused persons including a female who had allegedly honey-trapped him by using social media.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police teams have safely rescued the victim identified as Hitesh Bhumla, a student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, in 48 hours.

According to Bhullar, Hitesh was held captive in sedated condition at a rented accommodation in Ranjit Nagar, Kharar in SAS Nagar district (Mohali). The kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakh as ransom from the parents of the boy.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay Kadian (25) of village Jattal in Panipat (Haryana), Ajay (22) of village Aabood in Sirsa (Haryana) and Rakhi of village Baroli in Sonipat (Haryana). The police have also recovered one Honda City Car, five mobile phones and one .32 bore pistol along with nine bullets from their possession.

The DIG said the police had received a complaint from Hitesh’s parents that their son had gone missing and kidnappers were demanding Rs 50 lakhs ransom from them.

“Acting promptly, the police teams first registered the first information report (FIR) under Sections 364-A and 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Sadar Kharar. Different police teams were formed and an intelligence led operation was initiated,” he said.

Bhullar said that a joint team of the Punjab Police along with teams of Haryana Police in Kurukshetra was able to nab the accused and recover the victim early Friday morning. “The District Police personnel of Ambala, Haridwar and Ghaziabad were active in identifying and nabbing the accused,” he added.