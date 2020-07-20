As many as three people, including a child, died in rain-related incidents in the national capital on Sunday. The first causality was reported from New Delhi area’s Minto Bridge where a tempo driver, identified as 56-year-old Kundan Kumar, drowned when his vehicle got stuck in the water logged under the bridge, early on Sunday morning.

A bus driver, conductor and an auto-rickshaw driver were, however, rescued by the firefighters.

Kumar, a resident of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi railway station towards Connaught Place Sunday morning, said officials.

“He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn’t succeed. He seems to have died of drowning. No external injury marks on his person were found,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

Two other incidents were reported from South East Delhi’s Jaitpur and Amar Colony areas on Sunday.

“On Sunday, a person came to Jaitpur Police station to lodge a missing complaint of his son, 8, who was missing since morning,” police said.

After receiving the information, SHO and other staff members started searching for the boy. However, the boy was found in unconscious state by neighbours from Chhath Ghaat area in Saurabh Vihar,” said DCP South East, RP Meena.

The boy was immediately taken to Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“During enquiry it was found that the boy had gone to take rain bath at about 6.0 a.m. but did not return. Proceedings u/s 174 Cr PC is being done,” the officer added.

In the third case in Amar Colony in South East Delhi, a 28-year-old man, identified as Jalil, fell into the water at Gandhi camp, Shrinivas Puri.

“On inquiry, it was found that on Sunday due to heavy rains, area of Gandhi Camp was filled with 2-3 feet deep water. As stated by the other co-workers, in the morning, Jalil was standing outside his Kabadi Shop and suddenly he fell into the water. Immediately he was taken out by the co-workers but he was unconscious and was not responding,” Meena said.

According to police, the cause of death is not clear so far. The dead body has been preserved at AIIMS for post-mortem. Death of cause will be ascertained after post-mortem, police said.

Delhi received its first spell of heavy rains Sunday morning which inundated low-lying areas.

Areas in east Delhi witnessed severe water logging. Complaints of water logging were reported from almost all the areas of the national capital.