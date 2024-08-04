3-day ‘Sushrutacon’ conference on surgery inaugurated at Patanjali University

Three-day long ‘Sushrutacon’ conference on surgery was inaugurated at Yogi Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali University, bringing together distinguished scholars from Ayurveda and modern medical sciences to discuss the advancements in surgery.

The event, held at the university’s auditorium, marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Sushruta, the father of surgery. Acharya Balkrishna’s birthday was also celebrated as the ‘Herbal Day.’

The conference was jointly organized by Patanjali Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Patanjali University, with support from Patanjali Research Foundation, National Sushruta Association, India, and NeoV Laser, Israel.

The event was graced by the presence of Padma Bhushan Prof Manoranjan Sahu from Banaras Hindu University, who lauded Patanjali Research Institute for elevating India’s global stature in the fields of Yoga and Ayurveda.

In his keynote address, Prof Sahu emphasized the importance of rigorous research in surgery and the development of integrated medical practices, praising Patanjali’s contributions in this domain.

During the inaugural session, Dr Anurag Srivastava, an expert in Shalya and Shalakya Tantra, provided a detailed exposition of Ayurvedic surgical principles, reconnecting participants with the ancient roots of Ayurveda.

Dr Sachin Gupta, Professor and Head of the Shalya Tantra Department at Patanjali Ayurvedic College, elaborated on the objectives of the conference and highlighted Patanjali’s significant role in advancing the field of surgery.

Dr Vedpriya Arya, Head of the Patanjali Herbal Research Division, extended a warm welcome to the guests and illuminated the extensive research initiatives undertaken by Patanjali in the realm of Ayurveda.

Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Ayurveda Honorary University, Jaipur, underscored the necessity of scientific research to harmonize ancient ‘Shalya Tantra’ with contemporary surgical practices for the greater good of humanity.

Prof Mahavir Agrawal, Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, in his address, described the conference as a convergence of Yoga, Ayurveda, and modern medical sciences.

Prof Anil Kumar, Principal of Patanjali Ayurvedic College, echoed this sentiment, noting that Acharya Balkrishna’s life is devoted to the welfare of humanity through Ayurveda. He also briefed the participants on the activities at Patanjali Ayurvedic Hospital and the college.

The technical sessions featured presentations by Dr. Anurag Srivastava on the integration of Ayurvedic principles in cancer prevention and management, and Dr Vinoth Philip on cutting-edge laser techniques for treating varicose veins.

The third session included insights from prominent figures like Dr MC Mishra, Dr Manoranjan Sahu, Dr Shiv Ji Gupta, Dr P Hemant, Dr Sachin Gupta, Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Dr Ajay Gupta, who provided valuable guidance through their discussions.

The conference also featured a cultural evening where students from Patanjali University and Patanjali Ayurvedic College showcased their talents through hymns, dances, and yoga performances.

The event has attracted approximately 1,100 participants from 12 states, reflecting the widespread interest in this unique confluence of traditional and modern medical knowledge.

The inauguration was attended by several notable figures including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Mayank Agrawal, Chief Consultant Prof KNS Yadav, Registrar Dr. Praveen Poonia, along with other officials, faculty members, researchers, and students.