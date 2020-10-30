Three BJP activists, including a youth leader, were shot dead on Thursday evening by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Police said they were travelling in a car when the terrorists fired at them at YK Pora area.

Police identified them as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, BJP District Youth General secretary, Umer Rashid Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar and Umer Ramzan Hajam resident of Y.K.Pora.

Giving details of the incident, police in a statement said; “Today at about 2020 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora, where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead”.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched search for terrorists.