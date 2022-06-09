3 arrested for murder of Gujarati couple in Kolkata

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Gujarati couple near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

On June 6, Ashoke Shah (56) and his wife Rashmita Shah (52) were found slain at their home, which is about a kilometer away from the CM’s.

On Thursday, city police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal informed reporters that the three people arrested had been hired by a close cousin of the dead couple.

Subodh Kumar Singh, Jatin Mehta, and Ratnakar Nath, all of whom are inhabitants of Liluah in the Howrah district, have been arrested.

Singh is the only one of the three who has a criminal record.

“Ashoke Shah had given a loan to a son-in-close law’s relative. However, there was a recent quarrel over the money, as Shah demanded that a close relative repay the money he had borrowed. As a result, we believe the relative had been plotting the murder for some time. That relative is now evading capture “he stated.

The police commissioner also said that on the day of the murder that particular relative visited the residence of the slain couple. “The slain couple allowed him to enter and also offered drinking water. At that point in time, heated discussions broke out between the two over the money lent. Precisely at the time, the assassins barged in and murdered the Shah couple,” the city police commissioner said.

Ashoke Shah and his wife Rashmita Shah came from a Kolkata-based Gujarati business dynasty. On Monday morning, the deceased couple’s daughter attempted to contact them over the phone. She returned to the house in the evening after receiving no response and discovered the main door open. When she entered the house, she discovered her parents’ bodies in a pool of blood. Their bodies were riddled with sharp weapons and gunshot wounds.

(with inputs from IANS)