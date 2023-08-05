3 Army men killed in Kashmir encounter, terrorist shot in Jammu

Three Army men were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on Saturday.

These soldiers were injured on Friday evening during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in the higher forest area of Kulgam. The critically injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital for treatment but they succumbed.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Sigmn Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh and Rifleman Waseem Sarwar of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

Another encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Khawas area of Jammu’s Rajouri district. As per ground feedback one terrorist has been killed so far, said the ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched in the forest area of Kulgam to track down the terrorists reported to have escaped with weapons of the killed soldiers. Additional reinforcements of Army, CRPF, J&K Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the area.

These terrorists are believed to have recently infiltrated through the LOC in the Pir-Panchal mountain range in Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Army said that on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations were launched by security forces. However, in the exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed.

Further details are awaited.