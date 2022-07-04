3.2-magnitude quake strikes J&K

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, although there were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property.

The epicenter of the tremor, which happened around 12:12 p.m., was in the Doda area and was 5 kilometers below the surface of the earth, according to a Met department official.

Due to the valley’s location in a seismic zone, earthquakes have already caused devastation in Kashmir.

A severe earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred on October 8, 2005, and it left more than 80,000 people dead on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

(with inputs from IANS)