2,633 lives lost in HP roll down accidents in five years

As many as 3,020 ‘roll down’ accidents, in which 2,633 lives were lost, have been reported in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh. The ‘roll down’ accidents have emerged the major cause of accidents in the state owing to the absence of crash barriers along the road.

Of a total of 38,035 km road length of the state, crash barriers are installed at only 520 km (1.36%) of total road length.

These findings have been analysed by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department in order to assess the root cause of these accidents and to work out a strategy to reduce such accidents. According to the data in the roll down 2,633 valuable lives were lost and 6,792 persons got injured.

The maximum number of such accidents, 973 (32%), have occurred in the Shimla district followed by Mandi 425 (14 %) and 306 (10 %) each in Chamba and Sirmaur.

The Shimla district witnessed the maximum number of fatalities of 869 (33%), followed by Mandi 331 (13%), Chamba at 284 (11%).

Of the 3,020 accidents 2,881(95%) roll down accidents have taken place in rural areas of the state.

While the roll down accidents are evenly distributed across the day, the highest number of accidents 587 (20%) have taken place between 6 pm and 9 pm.

1,679 (56%) such accidents have occurred on the link roads followed by 1185 (39%) on National and State Highways in the state. Over speeding has been found to be the major cause of the accidents 1,264 (42%), followed by dangerous driving in 641 (21%) and turning without care in 609 (20%).

In 1,530 (51%) roll down accidents, motor cars were involved followed by pickup/jeep in 592 (20%), whereas a total 79 buses have rolled down in the last five years.

In the wake of the tragic accident in Sainj Valley of the Kullu district on Monday morning that claimed 13 precious lives, the Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has issued directions to the field formations to enhance traffic checking to reduce traffic violations by the drivers.

“The details of black spots, clusters, stretches with the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) authorities to install crash barriers,” he said.

Also, a list of 10 vulnerable stretches in each district, which immediately require crash barriers, have been shared with HPPWD authorities, he added.

Most of the accidents have occurred in the month of August and December 274 each, followed by July (272), May (262), November (259), March (256), June (254), October (253), September (247), January (238), April (219) and February (212).