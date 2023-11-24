26 ministers of Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet to test poll waters in Rajasthan

Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot’s 26 ministers are testing the poll waters in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Will the Congress be able to return to power in a state where alternating governments have been the trend, with only a few exceptions. In the last five decades, only twice has a government been repeated. In 1985, the Congress government led by Hardeo Joshi was repeated, and in 1993, the BJP government led by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat achieved the fate.

Out of 28, only nine ministers of the previous BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje won the poll battle in 2018.

This time, the Congress government’s 26 ministers, including Gehlot, are in the fray. Of this, 22 ministers are in a keen contest against the BJP candidates, while the party has dropped four ministers this time.

Congress’ Gehlot from Saradapura (Jodhpur), BD Kalla from Bikaner West, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas–Civil Lines (Jaipur), Vishwendra Singh– Deeg-Kumher, Shanti Dhariwal– Kota-North, Ramesh Chand Meena Sapotra, Bhanwar Singh Bhati–Kolayat, and Ramlal Jat—Mandal seem to have an edge over the rival BJP candidates.

Besides these ministers, Sachin Pilot from Tonk, Dr CP Joshi (Speaker) from Nathdwara and Govind Singh Dotasara (PCC President) from Laxmangarh seat, are likely to retain constituencies.

The BJP has fielded a Rajput candidate Mahendra Singh Rathore, former Chairman of JDA, against Gehlot.

BJP’s four seers-turned-politicians — Mahatma Otaram Devasi from Sirohi, Baba Balaknath (also LS MP from Tizara), Mahant Pratpapuri from Pokhran (who lost the 2018 poll) and Balmukandacharya from Jaipur-Hawamahal seat are also facing triangular contests.

Similarly, BJP’s Raje at Jhalrapatan, Rajendra Rathore at Taranagar seat, and seven MPs: Rajya Sabha MP Kirorilal Meena (Sawaimadhopur), Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary(Kishangarh), Jhunjhjunu MP Narendra Kumar (Mandawa), Rajsamand’s MP Diyakumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur city), Jaipur-Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Jhotwara in Jaipur), and Jalore-Sirohi MP Devji Patel (Sanchore) are leading the BJP’s campaign.