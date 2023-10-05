250 scams, yet no ED raids in MP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has carried out more than 250 scams in its 18-year rule, yet the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has never conducted any raid here.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the state has become unsafe for women and girls under the BJP rule. The number of missing girls in MP is the highest in the country.

Addressing a huge election rally at Mohankheda in Dhar district of MP, Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM takes the name of the Congress 48 times in his 50-minute speech. She said it would have been better if the PM had taken the name of development as many times.

She claimed that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not going to be the CM of MP again because these days even the PM feels ashamed of taking Chouhan’s name in his speeches.

The Congress leader alleged that the Women’s Reservation Act would take 10 years to be implemented which means the women won’t get anything for the next 10 years if the BJP remains in power.

She said there was utter corruption in MP under the BJP government yet the ED won’t take any action here. She also accused the BJP government in the state of being indifferent to tribals’ woes and charged it with numerous atrocities against the tribal people.

Priyanka Gandhi predicted that the people of MP would throw out the BJP and the Congress would form the government in the state again. She assured that the Congress would fulfill all its guarantees after coming to power. The Congress would pay Rs 1,500 per month to women.

She also assured that the loans of farmers would be waived off and the old pension scheme would be restarted in MP.

Assembly polls in MP will be held in November this year.