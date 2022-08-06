22-year-old therapist gang raped by two in a Delhi spa

A 22-year-old woman was gang raped in a Delhi spa by two men, including the spa manager. According to the victim, the accused offered her a drink laced with some intoxicants. As she lost her senses after the drink both of them sexually assaulted her.

Later, she called a PCR and registered her complaint against the culprits.

Speaking about the crime, DCP, North West Delhi Usha Rangnani said, “She (the victim) was taken for a medical examination and counselling. An FIR under section 354A/328/376D IPC has been registered at PS Maurya Enclave and both the accused have been arrested.”

According to the DCP, a PCR call was received at Maurya Enclave police station on August 4, at about 10 pm, regarding sexual assault on a girl at a spa centre situated in Delhi’s Pitampura.

The police immediately reached the spot, where the victim, along with her husband, was present outside ‘The Ocean Spa’. She complained of being sexually assaulted by the manager of the spa and a client after intoxicating her.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for her medical examination. Her counselling was also done by a counsellor from DCW.

The victim stated that she joined the spa only on July 30 as a therapist. According to the statement she gave to the police on August 4 at about 6 pm, she was present in the spa. When one person came to her along with the manager identified as Rahul and demanded for sexual favours, she refused.

After a while, Rahul offered her a cold drink. After consuming it she felt dizzy. Taking the advantage of the situation, both the accused gang raped her and fled the spot. After regaining her conscious, she informed her husband about the incident and made a PCR call.

“Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused namely Rahul, 21, (manager of the spa) and Satish Kumar, 48, have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress.” said a police official.

Meanwhile, a case under section 188 IPC has been registered against the Ocean Spa Centre for violation of guidelines and the owners, Brij Gopal, 49, and Sandeep, 48, have been arrested as a preventive action against them.

Further, MCD and concerned civic agencies have been intimated to cancel the license and seal the premises.