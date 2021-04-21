In an unfortunate incident, 22 patients died in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra`s Nashik district on Wednesday.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared,” ANI quoted Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane as saying.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021



Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an enquiry into the tragedy.

“What happened in Nashik is terrible. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed enquiry,” he told ANI.

Many states are facing a shortage of oxygen. In Maharashtra, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.

Meanwile, amid surge in Covid-19 cases, concerns over oxygen supply for coronavirus patients continued in the national capital on Tuesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagging the urgent need in both government and private hospitals across the city.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi`s nodal minister for Covid-19 management, said he is getting calls from all several hospitals regarding shortage of oxygen and many of them need supplies immediately.

“In many hospitals in Delhi, oxygen is available till only next 8-12 hours. We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the Central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

India recorded 2,95,041 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another one-day grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,53,21,089, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 20,31,977. This is the seventh straight day that the country has recorded over 2 lakh cases.

With 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,82,553, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 1,67,457 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,32,76,039.

(With agency inputs)