2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at Rs 55 lakh

Having a luxury car is the dream of every car lover but it’s always too expensive but now Mercedes Benz has launched the fifth generation C-Class in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 55 lakh. The new-generation C-Class sedan gets exterior and interior design similar to the flagship S-Class sedan. Plus, for the first time, it gets mild-hybrid powertrain options across the range.

New Mercedes-Benz C-class prices start at Rs 55 lakh C200 petrol comes with a 1.5-litre engine good for 204hp C300d gets a 265hp 2.0-litre diesel; priced at Rs 61 lakh

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class: two diesel and one petrol engine options

Mercedes-Benz is offering the new C-Class with two diesel and one petrol engine options. The entry-level C200 petrol variant comes with a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 204hp and 300Nm. This unit replaces the 2.0-litre engine from the outgoing model.

The C-Class diesel line-up for India starts with a C220d that is priced at Rs 56 lakh; it comes with a 200hp, 440Nm diesel engine. The top-spec C300d comes with the same powerplant, but with a healthy 265hp, 440Nm on tap and is priced at Rs 61 lakh.

The C200 and C220d variants of the new C-Class will be available in Avantgarde line, while the C300d will be available in a sportier AMG-line. The latter comes equipped with AMG-spec bumpers, a sportier grille and different alloy wheel design.

The C200 and C220d will be available in six exterior colour options – Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. Meanwhile, the C300d will be only available in the last three.

All three engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and also get a 48V mild-hybrid tech with integrated starter generator (ISG) system that provides an additional 20hp and up to 200Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz India claims a fuel economy of 16.9kpl for the C200 and 23kpl for the C220d, which makes the latter the most fuel-efficient Mercedes in India. As for performance, the brand claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 7.3 seconds for the C200 and C220d variants, while the C300d can do the same in 5.7 seconds.

The new W206 C-Class follows the design language of the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class stable mates, primarily by way of shorter overhangs, a more angular front end and new headlamp and tail lamp designs. In terms of dimensions, the new C-Class has a 25mm longer wheelbase at 2,865mm and the overall length is up by 65mm. The car is also wider by 10mm.

While the external proportions of the C-Class remain the same, Mercedes has given the new C-Class a completely new exterior and interior design. Those include prominent ‘power bulges’ on the hood, a revised glasshouse that has been moved slightly farther back to give it a cab-rearwards design and creases and character lines have been kept to a minimum, primarily to highlight the prominent shoulder line.

