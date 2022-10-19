20-kgs IED destroyed by Army on Kashmir’s strategic highway

A massive 20-kg IED planted by terrorists on the strategic Handwara–Baramulla highway was destroyed on Wednesday morning by the bomb disposal squad of the Army.

The highway leading to the Line of Control (LOC) in north Kashmir is used by convoys of the Army and central armed police forces (CAPFs).

A defense spokesman said that a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched early in the morning, based on the spotting of a suspicious object with wires astride NH-701 near Langate at about 5.45 AM.

Search parties of the Army and JKP were immediately deployed and the area was cordoned by the security forces. Explosive Detection Canines of the Army were deployed, which confirmed the presence of explosives.

An Indian Army Bomb Disposal squad was rushed into the location to neutralize the IED. The bomb disposal squad destroyed the estimated 20 kg IED in situ without any collateral damage.

The Handwara-Baramulla highway is an important road for city traffic as well as for the Army and CAPF convoys. Security forces with their swift operation have averted a major terror plot by timely neutralization of the IED.

The traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours was resumed at about 10 AM after the area was thoroughly sanitized.