Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh, who was on Tuesday dropped from the Rajasthan cabinet for standing along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, warned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that the real game will start now.

“It was 20-20 today, from tomorrow, the test match shall start, now wait and see what happens next…. I thank you all from my side. Ram Ram sa,” he said in a tweet in Hindi yesterday.

Retweeting it, he tagged CM Gehlot and sought to draw his attention with a finger pointing downward to his ‘test match’ tweet.

Expressing his reaction to him being stripped of his ministerial post, he tweeted: “I just love the way how from being called ‘Mantri’ to ‘MLA’ was a day’s work! Actually that gives me more room on the drawing board! A fresh canvas !”

Also, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, he questioned Gehlot’s act of removing him along with Pilot and Ramesh Meena from the government, asking what mistake did they commit.

“We never gave any statement against the Congress. We were simply trying to draw the attention of the party, the high command towards the manifesto which we drafted for the assembly elections and promised to implement those policies after we win the election.

“We were simply trying to bring the government’s attention towards issues of the state such as power, water supply and loan waivers,” he said adding that he wants to know what will be the CM’s answer to the people who have elected us as their representatives.

उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री सचिन पायलट जी, मुझे एवं मेरे साथी मंत्री श्री रमेश मीणा जी को मुख्यमंत्री जी ने मंत्रिमंडल से बर्खास्त किया है। जबकि हमने कांग्रेस के खिलाफ एक भी गलत स्टेटमेंट नहीं दिया है।

In a major political development on Tuesday, the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the state party chief after he skipped the Congress Legislative Party meeting for the second time in Jaipur.

Two other ministers, Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, who joined him in his revolt, were also dropped.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress has also initiated the disqualification process against Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs for “anti-party activities”.

They have been issued notices by assembly Speaker CP Joshi for allegedly flouting the party whip and not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings called on Monday and Tuesday. The rebel leaders have been asked to respond by Friday.

According to party sources, non-attendance at the Congress Legislature Party meetings and “hobnobbing” with the BJP are the grounds for the disqualification battle.

On Sunday, sulking leader Sachin Pilot had declared open rebellion against his party by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs.