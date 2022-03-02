2 students return home at Udhampur from Ukraine, one still stranded

Two students of Udhampur district, who were studying in wartorn Ukraine, have reached home safely, even as another student is still stranded there.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, Tehsildar Udhampur Amit Verma today visited the residence of the three students.

The visiting officer met with Vijay Kumar, father of Parul Mahajan, who is still stranded in Ukraine. Parul is a resident of the Sallan Talab area of Udhampur district.

The Tehsildar also met with Arjun Singh, father of Aheena Rajput, who is doing MBBS in Ukraine and has returned to her home at Phangial village.

The Tehsildar also met Sanjay Kumar, father of Stuti Kashyap who also returned safely from Ukraine.

The visiting officer assured the families of all possible support from district administration.

He apprised the family members about the tireless efforts being made by the Central Government for the safe evacuation of the students.