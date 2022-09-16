The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Friday arrested two main shooters of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had unsuccessfully made attempts to kill Sidhu Moosewala before the noted Punjabi singer was killed by gangsters on May 29 this year.

The duo, identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan alias Manu, 24, of Batala and Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayya, 30, of Amritsar, were wanted in the sensational murder case of gangster Rana Kandowalia.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that both the gangsters were wanted by the Punjab Police for the last few years in various criminal cases of murder, dacoity, extortion, carjacking, drugs and arms trafficking.

Police have also recovered four sophisticated weapons including one .30 caliber Chinese pistol, one .45 caliber pistol Taurus USA, one .357 caliber magnum revolver, and one .32 caliber pistol along with 36 live cartridges from their possession.

Their arrest comes close on the heels of the AGTF arresting the sixth and last shooter identified as Deepak Mundi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case along with his two aides from Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal, while they were attempting to escape to Nepal to further reach Thailand via Bhutan.

DGP Yadav said that in an intelligence-led operation, a team of AGTF apprehended Mani Rayya from village Harsha Chhina in Raja Sansi area of Amritsar Rural and Mandeep Toofan was arrested from village Khakh in Verowaal of Tarn Taran district.

“Initially, these two shooters were assigned the task to take the life of Sidhu Moosewala. In fact, they along with gangsters Kapil Pandit and Sachin Thapan had conducted reconnaissance at Moosewala village twice or thrice in February 2022, besides arranging police uniforms for impersonation, but had failed to accomplish the task despite repeated attempts,” Yadav said.

The probe has also revealed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Bishnoi had sent two separate teams to take the life of Sidhu Moosewala, for which they had started planning a long time back, added the DGP.

Yadav said that with the arrest of these two gangsters, the Punjab Police has also got a major lead in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, as both had accompanied gangsters Deepak Jhajjar and Devayanshu during the murder of rival gangster Rana Kandowalia in 2021. Jhajjar and Devayanshu are the key accused in the RPG attack case.