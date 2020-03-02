India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 that has so far claimed over 3000 lives globally.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Health, one positive case has been detected in New Delhi while another has been reported from Telangana.

The person from Delhi had recently returned from the virus hit-Italy while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai.

Further details of their travels are being ascertained, the Ministry said.

Both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.

Speaking on the development, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said passengers from 12 countries will now be screened.

Screening of passengers is being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports.

5, 57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports.

Meanwhile, 23 people are under testing for the virus.

“Do not panic; if you spot any of the symptoms of the virus please see a doctor or call our helpline,” the health minister said while briefing the media.

The e-mail helpline is ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com and the helpline number is +91-11-23978046

Further on, Dr Harsh Vardhan said under the travel advisory, existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran. “As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also,” he said.

The government has, meanwhile, advised Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy.

“We are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction,” the Union minister said.

Till now, only three cases had been reported in India, all from the southern state of Kerala.

All the three patients — a female and two males — who were tested coronavirus positive were studying in Wuhan. However, all the three were discharged from hospital after they recovered from the disease.

The Centre has evacuated Indians as well as foreign nationals at least thrice from the COVID-19-affected China. Suspected persons were quarantined at the Chhawala and Manesar isolation camps arranged by the Army and the ITBP.

The virus which has spread to more than 70 countries has reportedly infected over 88,000 people globally.

The United States and Australia reported their first fatalities over the weekend, while infections nearly doubled in the past 48 hours in Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit country.

Meanwhile, according to reports, around 85 Indian students stranded for a week in the university town of Pavia in north Italy’s Lombardy region, which has reported 17 Coronavirus deaths over the past few days, have sent an SOS seeking evacuation at the earliest.

A video has also been sent from Iran showing about 17 Kerala fishermen among the hundreds who are presently trapped in Iran, unable to move out on account of the deadly Coronavirus.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has assured Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to rescue the fishermen of his constituency, stranded in Iran.

Iran has reported over 50 deaths while more than 30 people have died of the virus in Italy.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illnesses.