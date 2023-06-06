‘2-month long Amarnath Yatra reflects people’s enthusiasm’

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the two month-long Amarnath Yatra, planned for this year, reflects the government’s confidence and people’s enthusiasm.

He was addressing a gathering of prominent citizens here to mark the completion of nine years of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that due to the overall peaceful atmosphere and confidence of the Government, for the first time after many years, the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir, starting from 1st July, will be of two month duration.

The Yatra used to be earlier sometimes restricted to even 15-20 days due to security and other considerations. For the first time, nearly 50,000 people are having Darshan per day at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, not to speak of the record number of 1.70 crore tourists visiting the State in the last season.

The Minister pointed out that the recent G20 event in Jammu & Kashmir inclusive of official deliberations, Shikara rides, Golf, shopping in busy markets, cultural events and participation by all sections of society was a refreshing moment, setting a benchmark for future big events.

The Minister said the youth of J&K is today highly aspirational and does not want to miss the bus. The Modi Government has created a milieu where outlets are available for expression of aspiration by the youth.

He said the security scenario has undergone a change in the UT where there are no more stone-pelting incidents. Credit for all this goes to Prime Minister Modi, he said.

He said the Prime Minister had given Jammu and Kashmir the real “self-rule” by ensuring successful conduct of regular Panchayat elections and the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in seven decades in November 2020.

On the question of conduct of Assembly polls, the Minister said, the call has to be taken by the Election Commission of India by consulting with other agencies. But he added that his party, BJP, is always ready for it as they work 24x7x365 on the ground.